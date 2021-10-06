CG Public Health announces flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Flu season is now here.

And with that, CG Public Health is rolling out a number of clinics throughout October and November at the Mason City Parks & Rec Department for not only the flu vaccine but also the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 27, clinics will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Then there will be clinics on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to a press release from CG Public Health, COVID-19 vaccines available include the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, first and second dose. The Moderna third dose and Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose will be available to eligible individuals. Flu vaccines available include both regular and high dose.

The release then goes on to state that: "There is no charge nor billing to insurance for COVID-19 vaccines. Insurance will be billed for flu vaccines. Current insurance accepted at CG Public Health includes Amerigroup, Iowa Total Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and traditional Medicare; otherwise, the out-of-pocket cost is $48 dollars for regular dose flu vaccine and $95 for high dose flu vaccine."

"It is so important to get your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine," CG Public Health Disease Prevention Assistant Manager Jeni Stiles said. "Both viruses create incredibly nasty respiratory infections and getting a shot to protect you from one virus won’t offer any protection from the other, so get both."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

