Atherosclerosis is much more common cause of death in North Iowa than nationwide

Most people are familiar with the diseases that are leading causes of death in the United States, like heart disease and cancer.

But one health threat -- atherosclerosis, deposits of plaques of fatty material on the inner walls of the arteries -- is the No. 9 leading cause of death in North Iowa while not appearing among the top 15 causes nationally.

According to mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the years 1999-2020, 792 people died from atherosclerosis in the nine-county region consisting of Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright, a rate of 26 per 100,000 people. That compares with the national rate of 2.8 per 100,000. The year 2020 alone saw 17 deaths from atherosclerosis in the nine-county region.

According to the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute, atherosclerosis is a common type of arteriosclerosis, which refers to the arteries of the heart thickening and losing their flexibility. However, atherosclerosis can occur in any artery in the body, including the heart, brain, arms, legs, pelvis and kidneys. It has different names depending on which artery is affected.

It slowly develops as cholesterol, fat, blood cells and other substances in your blood form a sticky substance called plaque that builds up inside and outside the artery walls. The plaque causes the arteries to narrow, which reduces the supply of oxygen-rich blood to vital organs in the body.

This silent killer often has no symptoms until plaque ruptures or the buildup completely restricts blood flow causing heart attacks, stroke, vascular dementia, erectile dysfunction and loss of limbs, to name just a few serious problems.

The numbers

Cerro Gordo and surrounding counties have a higher percentage of atherosclerosis-related deaths than most of the nation, according to the CDC.

Dr. Tarec Elajami, a cardiologist at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, explained the risk factors for coronary atherosclerosis are divided into two categories, modifiable and nonmodifiable. Nonmodifiable factors include age, gender, ethnicity and family history. It is the modifiable factors, such as smoking, lipid disorders, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and physical inactivity that can be addressed.

“Compared to other states, only obesity is the most prominent risk factor in the state of Iowa,” Elajami said. “In 2020, according to the CDC, Iowa ranked the seventh-most obese state in the country with a rate of 36.5%, up from 33.9% in 2019.”

A study done by the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute produced a report called the County Healthy Rankings & Roadmaps 2022.This study took into account health behaviors such as smoking, diet, exercise, alcohol and drug use, as well as looking at health care, social and economic factors and physical environment across all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“Compared to the Iowa state average, our nine counties demonstrated higher levels of smoking, obesity and physical inactivity,” Elajami said. A list ranking North Iowa counties from healthiest to least healthy put Hancock and Mitchell near the top and Franklin, Floyd and Cerro Gordo near the bottom.

“This data may explain the cardiometabolic crises and higher prevalence of coronary artery disease in our nine counties compared to other state counties and the nation,” Elajami said

Symptoms, diagnosis

For people with a higher risk of developing atherosclerosis, an appointment with your doctor may be in order. Elajami said a doctor will screen for high blood levels of LDL cholesterol and fats in the bloodstream and look for high blood glucose and elevated blood pressure. More tests will be ordered if a doctor suspects atherosclerosis.

Elajami said symptoms related to coronary artery disease may present differently in women, older people and people with diabetes and high blood pressure. Typically, a person should call 911 or get to an emergency room if experiencing chest discomfort that radiates to the arm, neck or jaw and is aggravated by exertion or stress. Also be aware of cramping in the buttocks while walking, shortness of breath, unexplained fatigue or unnatural confusion.

Prevention

The plaque buildup that leads to atherosclerosis often starts during childhood and gets worse with age. While plaque isn’t completely preventable or reversible, there are several things that lower risk factors.

Treatments range from medications to lower blood pressure to procedures that open blocked arteries. But doctors will usually recommend a healthy diet and exercise as the first line of treatment.

Adam Long from the Clear Lake Wellness Center has a Master’s Degree in health science and wellness from Northwest Missouri State University. He has also been a strength and conditioning coach since 2005.

“Nutrition can be intimidating,” Long said. “Look at (food) labels; it is frightening. Everything is processed. There are a lot of ingredients in our food with no reason to be there, like extra oils, sugars and preservatives. Some of these ingredients have been banned in other countries, but they are allowed here.”

In this fast-paced information age, Long said, information can also be a curse. “Who do you believe? But we all agree that the least amount of processed foods (consumed) the better."

What makes eating healthy so difficult is no two people are the same. What works for some might not work for others, Long said. Genetics also come into play. “We all know someone who lives a very unhealthy lifestyle that lives a long time,” he said.

The United States is a very sedentary country as a whole.

“If you don’t change your diet and the way you eat, if you’re not tracking the ingredients in your food, then just try to stay as active as possible,” Long advised.

Exercise keeps the heart muscle strong and encourages oxygen and blood flow throughout the body. Studies have shown that 75 to 150 minutes of aerobic exercise a week can help fight atherosclerosis by reducing the amount of fat in your blood, lowering your blood pressure and cholesterol, and controlling your weight.

“Being consistent with what you do is very important,” Long said. “There is no end date with wellness. There is never a point when you can quit. Daily (healthy) lifestyle -- make it as important as a meeting with your boss.”