6 North Iowa counties saw increases in positive test rates for COVID-19 over past two weeks

As school districts across the North Iowa area have reckoned with the prospect of reinstating mask mandates or staying the course and keeping things optional, six counties in the region have seen their seven-day positive test rates tick up over the past two weeks.

In terms of percentages, Mitchell County saw the largest upward shift from 5% the week of Sept. 13 to 13% as of Tuesday. The second biggest swing was Worth County, which increased by 5% over a two-week period and is now at 16% which is the highest number in the area.

Cerro Gordo County, the largest county in the region in terms of population, stayed at a 9% positive test rate for a seven-day period and had the most positive tests total at 119.

"We have our hands full and are likely to continue to have our hands full," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said in an update to the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning.

At that same meeting, Hanft also said that his department was continuing to monitor hospital data.

"The hospitals are stressed. There's limited space to put people," Hanft said.

Over the past month, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City has seen an uptick in patients coming in with COVID-19.

On Aug. 13, MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader said that the health provider had 20 patients with COVID-19. On Tuesday afternoon, Angie Anstine, the communications lead for MercyOne, said that the hospital had 35 inpatients with COVID-19.

"Our Critical Care is regularly an 18 bed unit. We have expanded our CCU capacity to care for 21 patients and 13 are COVID positive," she wrote.

When asked whether or not such trends were putting a strain on MercyOne North Iowa's supply of Regeneron antibody cocktails, used to treat certain cases of COVID-19, and whether or not the medical system had needed to make referrals, Anstine responded: "The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) identifies and allocates products to sites within the state, based on product availability for Iowa, prioritizing high risk patients, and current inventory for providers."

Jodi Ball, the director of the Hancock County Health System, said on Wednesday morning that facilities there were taking more patients but not to a degree that it was putting a significant strain on resources.

"We help each other out whenever," she said when asked about taking referrals from other medical centers in North Iowa.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health's Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website, there were 624 patients in the hospital in Iowa with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. 157 patients were in intensive care units. And 92 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 81.2% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated while 84.7% of those in the ICU have not received the vaccine.

That same state data shows that of the counties previously mentioned, Cerro Gordo Count has the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Through this week, its percentage of those fully vaccinated is at 55.1%. The next closest is Butler County at 52.1% and then Wright County at 50.9%. The statewide percentage for vaccinations is 51.2%.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.