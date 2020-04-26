Former Wright on the Park director writes book on Mason City women

Three of the women in the book were so active in the suffragist movement, they earned inclusion on the list of 24 Iowa women on a memorial at the national headquarters of the National League of Women Voters. Many of the other women covered in the book were also involved in the effort to earn the right to vote.

The book begins with the earliest settlers in or near Mason City, those who came by covered wagon and began building the community. It continues with other women born before 1930.

“I hope someday a writer will pick up where I left off because there are many other women who deserve this kind of record of their achievements,” said Schultz.

Since Schultz donated her work and design to Wright on the Park, the book published through Control Print of Mason City. A book signing and sales at the Wright on the Park’s gift shop when it is able to reopen once the current pandemic restricts are lifted.

Meanwhile, copies of the book can be obtained by visiting wrightonthepark.org, selecting its “shop” option, then the “books” option and scrolling down to find the photo of the book cover.

“It made me pretty angry that the recorded histories didn’t cover women, so I was determined to do this,” said Schultz. “I was truly ‘amazed’ at what I found. I just hope I didn’t miss too many. These women deserve every bit as much coverage as the men of their time; they were equally builders of the Mason City community.”

