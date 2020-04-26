Former Wright on the Park director writes book on Mason City women

They ran banks, held public office, ran farms and gave generously of their time to the suffragist cause.
They are, "Amazing Women of Early Mason City," a new book written by Pat Schultz, former executive director of Wright on the Park.
"Amazing Women" details the lives of 50 Mason City women. The 220-page volume contains biographies as well as photos and other illustrations.
Schultz first became interested when she learned about Mary Emsley Adams, president of the City National Bank at the time Frank Lloyd Wright was selected to design the bank and hotel building. She found it unusual that a woman held that position in 1907. For the grand opening of the restored building, she decided to see what other local women were doing at the time and presented her findings at a series of teas in the hotel’s Ladies’ Parlor. Intrigued by what she found, she continued her research.
“It wasn’t as though I had a good starting point," she said. "The biographies in the county histories concentrate only on the men. I started going through old newspapers available at online sources. The number I found just kept going and going. After I retired, I tackled it more fully, using resources from many places including the local library, the Iowa Women’s Archives at the University of Iowa Library, and the Iowa State Historical Society. Other publications were also found.”
Three of the women in the book were so active in the suffragist movement, they earned inclusion on the list of 24 Iowa women on a memorial at the national headquarters of the National League of Women Voters. Many of the other women covered in the book were also involved in the effort to earn the right to vote.
The book begins with the earliest settlers in or near Mason City, those who came by covered wagon and began building the community. It continues with other women born before 1930.
“I hope someday a writer will pick up where I left off because there are many other women who deserve this kind of record of their achievements,” said Schultz.
Since Schultz donated her work and design to Wright on the Park, the book published through Control Print of Mason City. A book signing and sales at the Wright on the Park’s gift shop when it is able to reopen once the current pandemic restricts are lifted.
Meanwhile, copies of the book can be obtained by visiting wrightonthepark.org, selecting its “shop” option, then the “books” option and scrolling down to find the photo of the book cover.
“It made me pretty angry that the recorded histories didn’t cover women, so I was determined to do this,” said Schultz. “I was truly ‘amazed’ at what I found. I just hope I didn’t miss too many. These women deserve every bit as much coverage as the men of their time; they were equally builders of the Mason City community.”
