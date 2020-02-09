Flustered hosts seek rules for house guests

Honestly, I don't know if this is a new thing between the two of us, or if I'm just now waking up to it.

When he does this, I get angry and feel shut down. Is this what they mean by the term, "mansplaining?" It's exhausting.

Explain, please!

-- Exhausted

Dear Exhausted: "Mansplaining" in this context would be if you were a world-renowned cancer specialist, and yet your husband felt the need to patiently explain to you how cancer works.

The way I read your situation your husband believes that he is communicating effectively with you. You bring something up, and he spends time telling you about it. This is his way of trying to connect.

You may want a less literal and more emotional response. You should bring this up, not in a way that blames him for behaving in a particular way, but with a goal to make some changes in the way you two communicate. Do you have particular responses that frustrate him? You should ask.

It's OK to say what you need: "Honey, when I told you about my relative's cancer, I want you to know that, honestly, I wanted to talk about my relative, not the disease. There are times when I want a hug, not an explanation."