CORRECTION: A brief in Saturday's edition of the Globe Gazette had the incorrect dates for First Presbyterian's Vacation Bible School. We are reprinting them below.
First Presbyterian Church will host "To Mars and Beyond" Vacation Bible School, 5-8 p.m., July 29-Aug. 2, for children in preschool through fifth grade.
The nightly event will include science learning, activities, music, and a light meal.
Registration forms can be picked up at the church or by contacting Nate Ruge at 641-512-8488 or nate.ruge@gmail.com.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 100 S Pierce Ave., Mason City.
