Fiance's new job inspires high dudgeon

My grandparents don't see the difference between marijuana and heroin. It's ridiculous. And everyone in our family drinks alcohol, by the way.

Should we go along with the lie? Or should he proudly explain his new job when asked?

-- Wondering

Dear Wondering: Your husband should not lie. However, if he knows that these various family members of yours believe that he is peddling snake oil -- or a drug akin to heroin -- he will know in advance how they will react to his new sales job.

If they are as set in their opinions as you say, then his evangelism will mean nothing to them. During this transition period where many states are legalizing THC marijuana, there seems to be confusion about CBD products, which do not contain the "drug," and marijuana products which do.

I am one of many people who have discovered some benefits of using CBD (in my case, for insomnia), but - if people don't accept or understand these possibilities, then they have the right to reject them.

He gets to make a choice about whether he cares about their opinion of his profession. I suggest that he should enter these family conversations feeling confident and good about what he is doing, and not attach too much to their reactions.