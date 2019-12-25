Family needs to address transgender man correctly

Dear Amy: I'm a college sophomore. I came out to my parents as a transgender man a few months back. Since I don't live at home, this hasn't been much of an issue; but recently when I went home for Thanksgiving, both of my parents introduced me to their friends as their daughter.

I'm a man, and I look like one. There's always visible confusion on these people's faces, and for the most part I've just let it slide, but it makes me incredibly uncomfortable.

Should I correct my folks in the moment, or simply reintroduce myself later? The Christmas season means I'll be home again, and that means meeting more people.

-- Embarrassed

Dear Embarrassed: Talk to your parents about this. Tell them how you want to be addressed. If you have changed your first name, make sure they understand that it is easier on you and others if they introduce you this way.

You have been living in your body during your transition, but your parents haven't physically been with you and are still anchored to the person they raised as a daughter.