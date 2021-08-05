Project Gratitude in Mason City aims to create a ripple

30 different words of recognition, chosen by over 50 different businesses, on about 400 yard signs and 50 window signs.

That's the undergirding of Project Gratitude which is set to take place in downtown Mason City's Central Park on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon.

"Project Gratitude came together as we were reflecting back about the challenges, the difficulties, the sacrifices we have all gone through. It hasn’t been fun. But we also have to pause and have moments of gratitude," KCMR Director of Development Ozzie Ohl, who helped put the event together, said.

Ideally, Ohl said that once all the signs are assembled in Central Park and people have had the chance to look at them and reflect, folks will take them home and put them up in their own corner of town.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Use this as a stepping stone and not just a moment in time," Ohl said.