'People are relearning to be church': Pandemic ushers in new era of engagement

"If we maintain a focus on Sunday morning and what happens in church, we are too narrow," Kress said. She also started her work in town during the pandemic and said that there was a point in summer 2020 where she was providing services with a group of six people in a sanctuary that can seat about 500.

Since that point, Kress said that the virtual community for First United Methodist has grown to the point where it's keeping pace with in-person worship even as more and more people return to the building on South Georgia Avenue.

"We have people in Sweden watching us. People in Chicago. People who feel they are a part of our church community and we have worked hard to build those relationships. And here in town too we have people who just feel more comfortable. I believe Christ meets us where we are," she said.

Kress agreed with Muters that so much of where places of worship now stand is part of a longer trend.

"Prior to this, we saw a need for the church to change and adapt and meet the real needs of people. I don’t think that the church had ready answers for that... How does the message resonate with people today?"

In terms of financial stability, Kress said that the church has been helped by government loans and a faith that the ministries of church will be supported.