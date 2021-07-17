North Iowa couple has spent two decades ministering with mules

On their kitchen table at their home outside of Greene, Jamie and Mike have the latest edition of the publication, as well as flipbooks they hand out before Sunday services. A sign above a doorframe in the kitchen says, "This day the Lord made." In the living room, Jamie has mounted a puzzle that shows Jesus about to hop up on a white horse.

To Jamie, the toughest part of the work is that sometimes they'll pass out all sorts of fliers and no one will be able to show up. "That's probably the hardest. And financially it's out of our pocket. Otherwise, it's fun. We love to camp. We love to ride," Jamie said.

The mules themselves actually aren't such a pain. Mike said that he actually trained one to "answer" questions.

"We use it for kids to close out vacation Bible schools. The kids would ask us questions and I would cue it to shake its head yes or no," Mike said. Jamie pointed out that mules are a bit better for riding where they do for their ministry work because they're more sure-footed than horses sometimes are.

As for the greatest joys in the work, neither Jamie nor Mike could identify just one thing. "All of it. When someone needs prayer and we pray with them, that's fun, too," Jamie said. "Being there with people, talking with them, praying for them," Mike said.