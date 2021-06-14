 Skip to main content
Mason City reverend elected bishop for the ELCA's Northeastern Iowa Synod
Mason City reverend elected bishop for the ELCA's Northeastern Iowa Synod

Rev. Kevin T. Jones

Rev. Kevin T. Jones has served as pastor to Youth, Families and Education for Trinity Lutheran of Mason City since 2014.

In September of this year, he'll take office as the new bishop for the ELCA's Northeastern Iowa Synod.

Within a matter of months, Mason City will be represented at the top of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's Northeastern Iowa Synod

On Saturday, an online assembly of that ELCA synod elected Rev. Kevin T. Jones of Mason City to a six-year term as bishop which will start on September 1.

According to a press release from the Northeastern Iowa Synod, which is based out of Waverly and includes 145 congregations, Jones has served as pastor to youth, family and education for Trinity Lutheran in Mason City since 2014. The release then notes that prior to that, Jones served in Marion and Blair, Wisconsin. 

From 1992 through 2020, Rev. Steven L. Ullestad served as the synod's bishop. Since September 2020, Rev. Andrea DeGroot-Nesdahl has served as interim bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

