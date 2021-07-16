 Skip to main content
Mason City Noon Rotary Club presenting annual service awards on Monday
Mason City Noon Rotary Club presenting annual service awards on Monday

Next week, some Mason City residents will be recognized for their community work.

At noon on Monday, July 19, the Mason City Noon Rotary Club is handing out its annual "Service Above Self" awards during a meeting at Prime N Wine on Fourth Street Southwest.

In May, the Mason City Noon Rotary Club awarded a check for $6,000 to the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa to help them purchase a new hand-washing station at Camp Tanglefoot in Clear Lake.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

