Experience a working dairy farm during your stay at New Day Dairy

Everybody who stays at the GuestBarn is treated to a 30-minute introductory tour the evening of their arrival and a farewell tour the morning they leave.

To make the cow gazing easier, Dan or one of the other dairy farmers on site paint six different cows with a different color stripe so you can easily spot them among the other 150 or so cows in the big barn. Those six are featured in the lift so you can learn their names, when they were born and other fun facts.

If you want to get your hands dirty and do some of the dairy farm chores out in the barn, you can add on the “Be a Dairy Farmer” challenge and up to four guests can spend 90 minutes with Dan (#Dairyman Dan) feeding a calf a bottle, walking in among the cows to scrape manure off the crossovers, looking under Rita the robot’s hood, and riding along in a tractor.

“This is an immersive experience,” Lynn Bolin said. “You are literally in the barn. We offer something that is very unique. We don’t know of anybody doing something exactly like this.”

And while the word barn might conjure up a dirty, smelly place, the Bolins’ Guestbarn is nothing of the sort. It’s listed on Airbnb and is inspired by the farm, not a part of it.