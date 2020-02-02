Experience a working dairy farm during your stay at New Day Dairy

Lynn Bolin is banking on people being a little bit curious about cows.
Not being from the farm herself, she and her husband Dan, who comes from a long line of dairy farmers, had “a crazy” idea a while back of opening a guest barn for folks like Lynn who are curious about where food comes from.
That crazy idea is now a reality as the Bolins are offering people a chance to sleep with the cows in their newly-opened New Day Dairy GuestBarn in Clarksville.
The GuestBarn offers three bedrooms with private bathrooms, a kitchen, dining area and an area on the second floor where large picture windows offer a view of a real working dairy barn with nearly 150 cows.
“I’m not from the farm and that piece of sharing it with others is wonderful,” Bolin said. “The idea to add the space to a working dairy barn was born from that.”
Bolin said she and her family, which includes Dan and three children – Amara, 9; Vance, 6; and Judah, 2 – have traveled quite a bit. She said that opportunity to travel has allowed her to see new places and experience new things.
It also hatched the idea to build onto the barn to allow other people to learn about cows and a dairy operation up close and personal.
For many, the first stop in their stay at the GuestBarn is up the stairs of the spacious, high-ceiling bed and breakfast to the two large picture windows to see all of the cows doing their thing. You can sit down at a pub table and gaze at the cows while playing a board game or just relaxing.
Everybody who stays at the GuestBarn is treated to a 30-minute introductory tour the evening of their arrival and a farewell tour the morning they leave.
To make the cow gazing easier, Dan or one of the other dairy farmers on site paint six different cows with a different color stripe so you can easily spot them among the other 150 or so cows in the big barn. Those six are featured in the lift so you can learn their names, when they were born and other fun facts.
If you want to get your hands dirty and do some of the dairy farm chores out in the barn, you can add on the “Be a Dairy Farmer” challenge and up to four guests can spend 90 minutes with Dan (#Dairyman Dan) feeding a calf a bottle, walking in among the cows to scrape manure off the crossovers, looking under Rita the robot’s hood, and riding along in a tractor.
“This is an immersive experience,” Lynn Bolin said. “You are literally in the barn. We offer something that is very unique. We don’t know of anybody doing something exactly like this.”
And while the word barn might conjure up a dirty, smelly place, the Bolins’ Guestbarn is nothing of the sort. It’s listed on Airbnb and is inspired by the farm, not a part of it.
Most of the décor in the GuestBarn was picked out or painted by Lynn’s mother, Diana Klisch, a long-time artist and art teacher. The large picture of a cow that hangs in the dining area just off the kitchen was painted by Klisch and is one of the focal points of the living space.
“My mom had a lot of fun bringing old nostalgic pieces to the GuestBarn,” Bolin said. “She has helped a lot with the vision of the space
When the Bolins were building their farm home, they stayed at the GuestBarn (before it was called that). Lynn says things have come together like she envisioned and she considers it is her dream space. For her daughter Amara, the GuestBarn really is her dream home.
“Amara would come in here and cow gaze in the morning,” Lynn said. “She loved it then and loves it now. People can now fall in love with it like she did.”
While the Bolins have had only a few people stay at the GuestBarn since in opened right before Christmas, Lynn says bookings for spring and summer are coming more frequently.
Lynn said the first person who stayed had nothing but good things to say about his stay.
“He said, ‘Lynn, this space is amazing,’” she said. “He went on to say it was warm and homey, yet feels modern and comfortable. That is what we were going for. It definitely has come together.”