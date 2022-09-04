Engage me, enable me, empower me

One of the most difficult challenges of being a caregiver is recognizing you can’t “do it all.” Instead of feeling defeated over not being able to meet your loved one’s every need, try to concentrate on those needs that are most beneficial to them. With the onset of Alzheimer’s, or any one of the other dementias, feelings of inadequacy, abandonment, loss, fear and anxiety now play a big part in their lives.

If you could have a conversation with your loved one who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, do you think you could help them come up with a "wish list” of how they would like to be treated as the disease progresses?

At our last support group meeting, one of our members brought a small card that listed several items that could help make up this wish list (unfortunately, no author was shown for credit of these “wishes.”) Ultimately, the message that comes through is that every person with Alzheimer’s wants to be engaged, enabled and empowered regardless of their limitations.

Involve me in activities. Help me feel valued and productive.

As your loved one faces the reality of their future, the need to still feel valued and productive becomes paramount. Ask your loved one what they want. Don’t assume you know. Give them a choice and honor their decision.

Give me CLEAR step-by-step instructions. Be Patient.

Clear instructions are necessary as the disease progresses and your loved one is not able to follow directions as well as before. Look for things they can still do. It helps if you do activities WITH them, not FOR them.

We know, easier said than done, right? It’s difficult not to get frustrated or angry at a situation and at your loved one. Try to recognize and understand that these feelings don’t mean that people don’t love each other. Quite the contrary, it more than likely means they care deeply. Diffuse the situation by whatever means necessary. Briefly walk away, take a deep breath, agree with something you know isn’t accurate and, most importantly, rid yourself of feeling guilty for telling an untruth to your loved one. There are no positives and nothing to be gained by arguing with them which only adds to confusion, frustration and anger for both of you.

Encourage me, but don’t force me. Consider my feelings.

As time passes, you will find your loved one becomes resistant to following directions and it’s important that you recognize the new “normal” in your caregiving responsibilities. It’s only natural to want to return to easier and better days. However, if you try to recreate the past, you as the caregiver and your loved one will experience frustration and confusion. It’s important that you keep talking WITH your loved one, not ABOUT your loved one. They are STILL HERE!

If you are or have been thrust into a caregiver role, please place your own mental and physical health as a priority. You are not in this situation alone! If you have been thinking about joining an Alzheimer’s caregiver’s support group, we would like to extend an invitation to you to join our group. Thanks to the generosity of the Good Shephard organization, we are able to meet at the Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living Facility, 2060 S. Kentucky Ave., Mason City. Our meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Please feel free to bring a family member or friend.

If you are reading this and know a caregiver who is struggling, you may be wondering what you can do to help. Recognizing and understanding the need is the first step. We find caregivers often hesitate to ask for help. You can start with a simple phone call, offering to pick up a few things as you’re running errands. Surprise them with a home cooked meal or take-out from their favorite restaurant. As the weather starts getting cooler and leaves start to turn, offer to take their loved one for a drive to look at the changing fall colors. Just checking in periodically, whether by phone or over the fence, will mean so much to the caregiver. You can make a difference in the life of the caregiver and their loved one.

We’re leading the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The North Iowa Walk to End Alzheimer’s is being held this year at the NIACC campus on Saturday, Sept. 17. Currently more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to grow to as many as 14 million by 2050. Our future is at risk unless we can find a way to change the course of this disease.

While there is no fee to register for the Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that will advance the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association by enabling critical care and support services and advancing research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

If you would like to form your own team, please visit the following website: alz.org/walk

Together, we can end the Alzheimer’s disease. If you do not wish to form your own team, but would still like to make a donation, we would gladly accept your donation to our team, Alzheimer’s Caregiver's Support Group of Mason City.

Check donations should be made out to the Alzheimer's Association. If you wish, you can mail a check c/o Michael and Constance Wentworth, 1512 Limestone Ct., Mason City, IA 50401. We will deposit it directly to the Alzheimer's Association through the Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year. Every dollar donated will help the Alzheimer’s Association in their fight against this heartbreaking disease. Thank you in advance for your support of this year’s walk.

You may also contact the Iowa Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 at 800-272-3900 or alz.org/iowa for additional information and assistance on anything related to Alzheimer’s.