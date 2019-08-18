{{featured_button_text}}
Twin fawns

Twin fawns with a doe.

 Lowell Washburn

Intelligent, adaptable and unbelievably resilient; the white-tailed deer is one amazing creature. The white-tail’s resilience – its ability to survive under extreme circumstances -- has never been more evident than it has this spring and summer. Everywhere I go, I see does with fawns.

So, what makes this worth noting? To put things into proper perspective, we need to look back to last winter where, even by Northern Iowa standards, the season was regarded as exceptionally severe. Winter temperatures camped out in the vicinity of negative double digits; snow accumulations kept building. Delayed travel and school closings became the norm. Seemingly unable to escape winter’s icy grip, the North Iowa landscape remained covered by as much as 20 inches of snow as late as mid-March.

Doe and fawn

Doe and fawn.

By mid-February, deer enthusiasts had already become concerned over the plight of wintering white-tails. With continuing polar temperatures and snowbound landscapes, it became obvious that deer – especially pregnant does -- were having a tough time finding forage. And as the winter dragged well into March, it seemed inevitable that many deer – especially yearling does -- would lose their fawns.

Triplet fawns

In spite of enduring abnormally cold temperatures, deep snow cover and late snow melt, North Iowa deer enjoyed excellent survival and fawn production during 2019.

Somehow, it never happened. Not only did does manage to keep their fawns, but most are being accompanied by healthy twins. Yesterday, I even observed a doe with triplets. Considering the past winter, it doesn’t seem like such a thing could be possible. Like I said, the white-tailed deer is one amazing creature.

