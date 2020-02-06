Daughter wants distance after wedding nightmare

-- Unresolved

Dear Unresolved: You have responded to your mother's behavior in a straightforward and honest way. Working on a hunch, I suggest you ask your therapist to talk to you about Borderline Personality Disorder. Some of what you describe sounds typical of someone with BPD, who will have an exaggerated reaction to perceived abandonments. If your mother does have these characteristics, don't hold your breath for an apology; it will never come.

As her daughter, you will have to find healthy ways to erect strong boundaries. When/if your mother behaves well, you can open a door, but you should be prepared to close it again. Do not let her control you. Continue to be in touch with your stepfather. Share any and all lifetime announcements with both of them, and then take your future with her on a case-by-case basis.

A book that might help you explore this challenging dynamic is, "Stop Walking on Eggshells: Taking Your Life Back When Someone You Care About Has Borderline Personality Disorder," by Paul T. Mason and Randi Kreger (New Harbinger Publications; Second edition (January 1, 2010).

Dear Amy: I have been dating my boyfriend for over three years. Things with him are pretty good. My family and friends love him.

