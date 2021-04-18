COVID-19 gave us 'touch deprivation.' We're fighting back with hugs

The past year is believed to be the first time that millions of people stopped touching for a prolonged period of time. Many described a new kind of longing, what's been called "touch deprivation" or "skin hunger."

True, not everyone craves touch, even from loved ones, either because of past trauma, skin conditions or just their preferences. Researchers who study the benefits of hugging warn that it should not be used as a justification for touching people without their consent.

For non-huggers who want to feel more connected to others, being in the same room together could be just as nourishing, said Tristen Inagaki, a San Diego State University psychology professor. Humans may pick up other cues, such as scent and heat, that signal they are close to others, even if they do not touch, she said.

In general, Americans feel comfortable standing about three feet away from strangers and 1.5 feet away from close friends, research has found. Though some cultures enjoy more personal space, none prefer six feet, even among strangers.

"The closer and closer you are able to be with friends and family, in theory, the better social experience, the more connected you feel," Inagaki said. "Just sitting in space with others is so comforting. Now I yearn for it."

"I would love to just be in a coffee shop with people who are sitting around me. Just that level of proximity would be wonderful," she said.

