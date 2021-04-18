COVID-19 gave us 'touch deprivation.' We're fighting back with hugs

LOS ANGELES – Ruth Alcantara stepped closer to her grandmother. Then closer, and closer still.
She crossed into the six-foot buffer zone that had separated them for so long and wrapped her arms around the older woman.
"Hola, abuelita, le extrañe mucho," she said, inches from her grandmother's ear. Hi, grandma, I missed you so much.
She felt a kiss on her forehead. Her throat constricted with emotion.
As more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, reunions among loved ones are becoming increasingly frequent and, for many, hugging is the main event.
First routine, then forbidden and now precious, hugs have come to symbolize the next phase of the pandemic, our emergence from the isolation of the past year. Simply put: Hugs can't be given from six feet away.
Alcantara, a student at Loyola Marymount University, and her grandmother live a 25-minute drive apart in the San Fernando Valley and saw each other every Saturday before the pandemic. But they hadn't been in the same room since February 2020.
When Alcantara graduated from high school last spring, she stood on her grandma's front porch in her cap and gown so the older woman, her only living grandparent, could see her through the window. They have tried to talk on the phone, but it's difficult because of her grandma's poor hearing.
But by April 3, her grandmother's 95th birthday, Alcantara had been fully vaccinated. They could safely embrace.
The hug was long and familiar, Alcantara said. Her grandma was sitting in her favorite chair like she always had, her sweater felt so soft, as her clothes always were. She didn't look any older.
"It felt like time hadn't really moved, but I know so much time has passed," said Alcantara, 19. "Just putting her head over my head, I just felt so warm and so loved."
Many of the newly vaccinated can recall their first hugs outside their pod, the dance as they negotiated comfort levels, the awkward joy of it. Those who declared themselves non-huggers before 2020 say they've been transformed by a year of "touch deprivation." Some friends are going so far as to plan hug dates.
"There's a lot more going on than, 'Let me just put my arms around you for a second or two,' " said Kory Floyd, a University of Arizona professor who studies how affection is communicated in close relationships. "In times like this, that message can be, 'I really missed you.'"
For most of the past year, health officials warned that people needed to stay six feet away from everyone outside their household. But last month, as vaccinations picked up pace, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed it safe for vaccinated people to be in close contact, without masks, with small numbers of other people.
That opened the door for hugging.
Floyd, the University of Arizona professor, said that humans desire physical touch because they associate it with safety and security, since babies need to be held for survival. Studies have found that touch can ease adults' feelings of pain, lift their mood, reduce symptoms of dementia, and even improve the immune system's response to infections.
Touch starvation, on the other hand, can trigger anxiety and depression, difficulty sleeping, changes in appetite and reduced resilience to cope with tough situations, he said.
"I can't reach through the computer screen when I'm Zooming with somebody and put my arms around them," Floyd said. "When we are without opportunity for connection, and especially without opportunity for touch, we feel threatened in the world, whether we recognize that at a conscious level or not."
For some, the pain of the past year has been so severe that the prospect of close contact with friends and family feels almost too good to be true.
Vix Jensen, 28, said that since she booked her ticket to visit her parents and siblings in London next month, she has tried not to think about the trip, for fear of disappointment were it to be canceled. But hope permeates her defense mechanisms.
"Every night I go to bed picturing arriving in the airport and being able to hug my family," she said.
The past year is believed to be the first time that millions of people stopped touching for a prolonged period of time. Many described a new kind of longing, what's been called "touch deprivation" or "skin hunger."
True, not everyone craves touch, even from loved ones, either because of past trauma, skin conditions or just their preferences. Researchers who study the benefits of hugging warn that it should not be used as a justification for touching people without their consent.
For non-huggers who want to feel more connected to others, being in the same room together could be just as nourishing, said Tristen Inagaki, a San Diego State University psychology professor. Humans may pick up other cues, such as scent and heat, that signal they are close to others, even if they do not touch, she said.
In general, Americans feel comfortable standing about three feet away from strangers and 1.5 feet away from close friends, research has found. Though some cultures enjoy more personal space, none prefer six feet, even among strangers.
"The closer and closer you are able to be with friends and family, in theory, the better social experience, the more connected you feel," Inagaki said. "Just sitting in space with others is so comforting. Now I yearn for it."
"I would love to just be in a coffee shop with people who are sitting around me. Just that level of proximity would be wonderful," she said.