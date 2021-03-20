Commentary: Letting go of the guilt is the scariest thing

A not-even-close-to-complete list of things I have felt guilty about during this pandemic.

Never finishing the quarantine cookbook my daughter and I started compiling last March.

Not tackling more house projects, despite being tethered to my house for 365-plus days.

My son’s homework, which I have never managed in a way that creates the right ratio of independence to getting it done.

My son’s grades, which are directly linked to his homework.

Caring about grades, which seem like a cruel standard to uphold during a pandemic, when children have been robbed of normalcy and face-to-face instruction and the community of their peers. (Will we look back on this period, decades from now, and hang our heads in shame for expecting children to master algebra during a pandemic?)

Algebra. It turns out you do need to know how to solve for x, for when there’s a pandemic and your kids haven’t been inside a classroom in a year. (I’m sorry, all of my math teachers!)

The time I wasted caring about grades, when I should have been tackling a house project. Maybe with my son!

OK, fine, maybe not a house project. But a yard project? Like a flower bed, even?