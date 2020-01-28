Colleague worries about co-worker's return

Of course, if he initiates a conversation about his challenges, listen sympathetically, don't offer up any comparisons to other people or situations, don't pile on any advice, and simply -- accept him as he is.

Dear Amy: Several months ago, my personal physician abruptly canceled all her appointments and was absent from the office for three months.

I saw one of her partners several times in the interim, but all my inquiries about the health of my personal MD were met by shrugged shoulders -- no one in the office seemed to know what was wrong or when or if my doctor would return. Apparently, she is now back.

I realize that the doctor has a right to privacy. But the abrupt nature of her departure, and the strange silence within the office as to the cause, makes me suspect that she may have been suffering from a mental health condition or perhaps drug or alcohol addiction. Obviously, this is all speculation on my part, but I would have thought if she had a serious illness -- even cancer -- that this information would have been shared with her patients.

