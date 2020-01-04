Co-worker might not deserve closure

-- Confused

Dear Confused: I struggle to see what, exactly, closure would look like for you, because so far -- you have pursued him, and he has deferred and dodged you. This behavior might be embarrassing for you, but please do not let this rise to the level of being hurt. He is merely revealing himself. He is not into you, but he hasn't figured out how to be a grown-up about it.

Do you really need to confront him? This one-date relationship doesn't seem to warrant it.

He might be an adequate work friend, but he is not boyfriend material for you.

This is as much closure as you're going to get, and you should not pursue him for more, because, in doing so, you could affect your own professional experience and standing at work.

It's fun to crush on someone at work, and -- unless your company has a strict policy against it -- the office can be a good place to find a potential partner. But what you're dealing with now (wringing your hands over this nonstarter) is why companies sometimes frown on inter-office romantic relationships: they lead to drama.

Dear Amy: My husband and I are in our mid 30s and have been together for eight years. We are happily childless, by mutual agreement.