“What,” I exclaimed! “You have another one? You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Directed to my brother, Sterling, the question was purely rhetorical. With the front half of his fishing rod bent into a pulsating horseshoe, it was pretty obvious he had another nice walleye attached to the end of his line.

Although the Marble Eye was understandably reluctant to make our acquaintance, we could soon see the fish “flashing” as its distance to the surface narrowed. The struggle ended when, following a couple of close runs, the fish was in the net. When placed on the board, the walleye measured just over 16 ½-inches. As it splashed into the boat’s live well, we were suddenly struck by the realization that Sterling had just bagged his three fish limit of Clear Lake walleyes in exactly 10 minutes. Equally amazing was the fact that my brother had hooked a fish on three out of four casts. That is incredible fishing anywhere!

Somewhat less noteworthy, my ongoing efforts had produced a single 15-incher. But although it’s always a humbling experience whenever my “little brother” gives me a fishing lesson, I wasn’t about to complain. Clear Lake walleye fishing has been hot — as in red hot — for several straight weeks. It is, in fact, the most intense walleye bite that I’ve seen here in my lifetime — even surpassing the legendary season of 1978. Today would prove to be no exception.

It was late afternoon and we had just dropped anchor in 10 feet of water off Clear Lake’s north shore. Sitting atop an extensive bed of curly leaf pondweed, it quickly became apparent that an aggressive feeding binge was already in progress. Providing ample food and cover for both predators and baitfish, scattered beds of curly leaf pondweed have been walleye magnets since mid-May and are attracting fishing enthusiasts from across the region. Surveying our immediate surroundings, I counted a total of 16 boats anchored or drifting nearby. A half mile to the west, another cluster of boats was camped out over another bed of submergent veg. Even though we had just arrived, we could see that many of the nearby vessels were netting fish on a frequent basis. The fact that a lot of nice fish were being returned to the lake provided substantial evidence that several anglers had already attained their legal limits. I managed to land a couple more keepers and, with our limits secured in the live well, we eagerly joined the “catch & release” crowd, boating several more walleyes before sunset.

Responding to improved water clarity, curly leaf beds have currently grown to heights exceeding three feet. The majority of walleyes utilizing those plant beds are being taken by anglers employing two distinctly differing techniques. The first method is fishing with slip bobbers above the vegetation using a hook or jig head baited with leeches or nightcrawlers. This was the method utilized by most anglers during the earlier part of the season. But as growing plant life continued to extend toward the surface, many walleyes began staging below the vegetation. Although their location had changed a bit, these fish remained readily accessible to anglers making short casts and allowing baited hooks to drop through the leafy canopy and then hopping the offering across the bottom. A 1/16-ounce jig head tipped with a lively leech continues to put these fish — and lots of them — in the bag.

No one can say how long the intensity of this year’s walleye bite will continue. Sooner or later, the action will slow. But as we move toward July, the fish seem as aggressively willing to hit as they were in late May. And although the fishing world has no shortage of unknowns, one thing is certain. When this year’s open water fishing season eventually comes to an end, Clear Lake walleye enthusiasts will remember 2023 as one for the record book.

