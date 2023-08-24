This weekend, a crowd of amateur sleuths will converge upon the Historic Park Inn in downtown Mason City and attempt to solve a murder.

"Last Will and Testament," a new murder mystery by Megan Elsbury, will be staged Friday, Saturday and Sunday for three unique and immersive performances.

The annual fundraiser benefits the nonprofit Wright on the Park Inc., which owns the The Historic Park Inn Hotel, designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright as a bank, law office and hotel. Wright on the Park spent $20 million to restore the 1909 building back to a functioning hotel and events center in 2011.

Elsbury said attendees will be transported back to 1969 and investigate the death of a prominent billionaire murdered by one of 15 potential suspects, all of whom share a unique relationship with the deceased and a motive that could have served as a catalyst for the cold-blooded killing.

"Everyone's gathered here to see who he'll leave his money to," said Elsbury. "We've got ex-wives, current wives, children and other family members, employees, business partners, best friends, lawyers."

The cast includes Michelle Murray, who said they stay completely in character from before dinner is served until the last piece of evidence is heard. Mingling with patrons and answering their questions opens up a whole new dimension to the performance.

"It's not just a show, it's a lived-in experience," said Murray.

The timeless beauty of the hotel serves not just as a backdrop for the scenes, but as a character itself.

"We divide up the audience into groups and take them throughout the hotel so they can see the rooms they may not have ever seen before," said Julie Bauer, who chairs the fundraising committee at Wright on the Park.

"We guide them through the hotel in a specific manner to give them not just clues, but a more immersive experience and more one-on-one interaction with the actors.

Some of the rooms will contain evidence important to the plot, with one room portrayed as the deceased's luxury suite.

To ensure patrons a unique experience no matter what night you attend, the guilty party will be different every performance.

Friday's ticket price is $110 and includes a two-entrée meal and dessert. Saturday's ticket price is $70 and includes a build-your-own nacho bar. Sunday's ticket price is $40 and includes dessert, coffee, and lemonade. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a 6 p.m. performance on Friday and Saturday; and at 1:30 p.m. for a 2 p.m. performance Sunday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wrightonthepark.org.

