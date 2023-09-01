A spectacle featuring displays of world-class fireworks is set to return to Mason City in 2025, when the community again plays host to the Pyrotechnics Guild International's annual convention.

Following this year's convention in Oshkosh, the announcement was posted on PGI's Facebook page that Mason City would host the convention August 2-8, 2025.

Mason City previously hosted the event in 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2018, where the convention was estimated to have an economic impact of more than $1 million on Mason City.

“It’s our big event,” Paul Smith, PGI president previously told the Globe. “It’s an opportunity for the public to be more aware of us,” Smith said, adding that anyone interested in joining the guild could stop by and request a one-day membership.

PGI members will attend workshops, competitions, demonstrations, and seminars and classes as well as networking; in addition to putting on public fireworks displays that showcase ground and aerial pyrotechnics, choreographed with music and special effects.

Joel Elsbury of Plymouth works for Flashing Thunder Fireworks in Mitchell, and told the Globe in 2018 that PGI emphasizes that safety is the greatest priority for new members who want to learn how to build fireworks.

"Safety is the biggest thing, everybody wants to make sure you’re not doing anything unsafe," Elsbury said.