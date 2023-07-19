George Thorogood and the Destroyers took to the stage of the historic Surf Ballroom on Tuesday, giving a crowd of nearly 1,400 a rollicking set including such classic hits such as "Bad to the Bone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" and "Who Do You Love."

"We're thrilled to be a part of George Thorogood & the Destroyers' 50th anniversary tour," said Laurie Lietz, executive director at the Surf.

Part of the "Bad All Over the World" tour celebrating 50 years of Thorogood's brand of high-energy, bluesy rock and roll, the group last performed at the Surf in 2019 as a part of its "Good to Be Bad" tour.

Thorogood and the Destroyers have held a deep respect for the roots of rock and roll since they began by playing college halls in 1973. “We started playing what we knew,” drummer Jeff Simon recalls, “a lot of Elmore James, Chuck Berry and Jimmy Reed."

Thorogood is perhaps most known for his songs "Bad to the Bone", and "Get a Haircut," but his repertoire of cover songs can serve as a musical history lesson; his discography is peppered with covers from numerous American roots artists like Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, and Johnny Otis.

Thorogood's return to the Surf for his anniversary tour comes during the venue's own celebration of its 75th year in operation.

The Surf will next welcome country artists The Brothers Osbourne for a sold-out show Friday, July 21, and on August 26, will host the classic rockers Three Dog Night.