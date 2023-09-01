Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster will take the stage right here in River City Sept. 14, when she performs at the NIACC Auditorium as a part of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series.
Foster starred in the 2022 revival of “The Music Man,” portraying the lead role of Marian Paroo alongside Hugh Jackson’s Professor Harold Hill.
In his review of the show, Mark Kennedy for The Associated Press wrote Foster “somehow channels her inner Carol Burnett to play Hill’s reluctant love interest, showing a gift for physical humor and comic timing in addition to nifty tap dancing and a gorgeous voice.”
The revival, which was nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, gave Willson’s words and music a breath of new life sixty five years after their writing. according to Variety, in a show described as “vintage Broadway, but gussied up in grand, glorious style." The show shattered box-office records for a revival of a musical, grossing a total of $163 million before the show closed in January 2023.
People are also reading…
Foster also originated roles in the Broadway productions of "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Little Women," "Young Frankenstein," "Shrek The Musical," "Anything Goes," and "Thoroughly Modern Millie." With starring roles in TV’s Flight of the Conchords, Younger and Bunheads and along with three solo albums, Sutton Foster is "a must-see powerhouse on the NIACC stage," according to Lindsay Dalrymple, executive director of the Performing Arts and Leadership Series for NIACC
Dalrymple said in a statement that she was grateful for all the support shown from the community over the last year. “Our theme this year is "Our Star is Shining." We wanted to pay homage to not only the stars on our stage, but also the stars within our community that make our series possible. We couldn’t have Tony-award winning Broadway shows, Grammy award-winning musicians, comedy, family shows, and more without the support of our patrons, sponsors, donors, and volunteers.”
Visit Mason City is coordinating a welcoming campaign for Foster, encouraging local businesses to display “Welcome Sutton” on LED signs and message boards, and to decorate windows with “Welcome Sutton” messaging or Music Man-themed displays. Visit Mason City's Facebook page is also featuring scavenger hunts and ticket giveaways in anticipation of Foster's visit.
Foster's performance is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday September 14 at the North Iowa Community Auditorium. Tickets start at $30 and are available at the box office or at niacc.edu.
Alexander Schmidt is an Education/General Assignment Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at alexander.schmidt@globegazette.com or at 641-421-0527.