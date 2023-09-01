“The Music Man” revival is one of the biggest current hits on Broadway, regularly pulling in more than $3 million a week, in no small part due to beloved and charismatic leads Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman. Despite six nominations, it failed to win any Tonys on Sunday. But the crowd seemed to love it when Jackman started crooning the famous “Seventy-Six Trombones” number with smiling young cast members marching through the audience and then Foster arriving to tap up a storm with her costar — two of the best triple threats in any Broadway season.

About the photo: Hugh Jackman, left, Sutton Foster, right, and the cast of "The Music Man" perform at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.