Lichtsinn RV Winnebago dealership announces major expansion in Forest City

Litchtsinn RV, the largest single-point Winnebago motorhome dealership in North America, is expanding in Forest City.
Owner Ron Lichtsinn II announced plans on Sept. 8 to more than double the size of the existing facility. The expansion will include a large indoor RV showroom and fixed operations improvements featuring additional service bays, a large indoor parts warehouse and shipping center.
According to a news release, there will also be increased parts retail space to better serve customers. Lichtsinn RV also plans on expanding its camping facilities east of the dealership, located near the intersections of Highways 9 and 69.
"As the RV lifestyle continues to grow in popularity, our team remains dedicated to making the necessary infrastructure investments needed to serve our guests," Lichtsinn RV General Manager Heidi Thompson said in the release. “Our focus on guest experience and our dedication to providing strong support to owners through their purchase, delivery and ownership experiences directly influenced the decisions being made for this facilities expansion."
According to the release, Lichtsinn RV has been recognized by Winnebago Industries as its North American Top Dealer for six consecutive years. It is the largest Winnebago parts dealer in the United States.
Lichtsinn RV sells the entire line of new Winnebago motorhomes and carries extensive used inventory.
Ron Lichtsinn, Sr. founded the dealership in 1976. Lichtsinn Motors sold a broad line of GM vehicles before they began selling Winnebago conversion vans in 1979 after a handshake deal with Winnebago founder John K. Hanson.
Lichtsinn’s son, Ron Lichtsinn II met his future wife, Hope, while they studied at Drake University in Des Moines in the early 1990s. Ron graduated with a degree in accounting and Hope with a degree in business management.
Returning to Iowa after successful corporate careers, they bought the dealership in 2001. They went on to build an expansive 26,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in 2015.
"The latest expansion is an investment in the future," Ron Lichtsinn said. "The doubling of our footprint here in Forest City, both in terms of real estate surface and facilities build, provides the capacity needed for current and long-term growth for our guest base, which is the sole reason why we exist.”
Kingland Construction Services of Forest City is the General Contractor for the project. Kingland also built Lichtsinn RV’s current facility.