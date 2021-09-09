Lichtsinn RV Winnebago dealership announces major expansion in Forest City

Litchtsinn RV, the largest single-point Winnebago motorhome dealership in North America, is expanding in Forest City.

Owner Ron Lichtsinn II announced plans on Sept. 8 to more than double the size of the existing facility. The expansion will include a large indoor RV showroom and fixed operations improvements featuring additional service bays, a large indoor parts warehouse and shipping center.

According to a news release, there will also be increased parts retail space to better serve customers. Lichtsinn RV also plans on expanding its camping facilities east of the dealership, located near the intersections of Highways 9 and 69.

"As the RV lifestyle continues to grow in popularity, our team remains dedicated to making the necessary infrastructure investments needed to serve our guests," Lichtsinn RV General Manager Heidi Thompson said in the release. “Our focus on guest experience and our dedication to providing strong support to owners through their purchase, delivery and ownership experiences directly influenced the decisions being made for this facilities expansion."

According to the release, Lichtsinn RV has been recognized by Winnebago Industries as its North American Top Dealer for six consecutive years. It is the largest Winnebago parts dealer in the United States.