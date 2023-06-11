Cade Christensen has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, Iowa, as an RV Service Consultant, according to a press release.

He is a graduate of Forest City High School and attended North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa, for music education.

Previously, Christensen worked for Winnebago Industries, performing special repairs and other repairs for Shipout PDI inspections, the release said.

When asked what aspect of his new job he most looks forward to, Christensen said in a statement, “I enjoy meeting and interacting with guests face-to-face.”

Outside of work, Christensen enjoys traveling around the country with his wife and spending time with his four-month-old son.