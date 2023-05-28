Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Forest City, Iowa – Logan Prescott has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, Iowa, as an RV Service Technician, according to a press release.

Prescott is a graduate of Lake Mills High School and received his degree in High Performance Motorsports Technology at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

When asked what aspect of his new job he most looks forward to Prescott said in a statement, “I am excited to have the opportunity to work on something new every day.”

Outside of work, Prescott enjoys racing with his father at the local IMCA Sanctioned tracks in Sport Mod class, hunting, and fishing.