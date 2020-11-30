Library lines: Turn holidays into season of stories

Amid all of the holiday hubbub, it’s easy to forget a central element of Christmas: the retelling of cherished stories handed down from generation to generation.
Using Christmas stories as starting points, why not turn the holidays back into a season of stories? The nights are long and cold, the kids are home and reading together can be a great way to get back that feeling of family closeness and holiday magic.
Since the holidays are a time for making memories with your children, adding reading to family traditions associates the activity with pleasure, private time and relaxation. You can reinforce this connection by giving books to your children as holiday gifts. They will develop a collection of books that have wonderful memories attached to them.
The holidays may be the perfect time to begin reading aloud together, but you can continue the tradition all year long. The joy of sharing a story can carry over into a regular bedtime story time for younger kids, while older ones can turn holiday memories and treasured gifts into a lifelong pastime.
Here’s a great selection of read-aloud storybooks from the Osage Library: Llama, Llama Holiday Drama by Anna Dewdney; Auntie Claus by Elise Primavera; Welcome Comfort by Patricia Polacco; Christmas Wombat by Jack French: Why Christmas Trees Aren’t Perfect by Dick Schneider; Muddypaw’s First Christmas by Paul Bright; Charlie and the Christmas Kitty by Ree Drummand; The Legend of the Candy Cane by Lori Walburg; Humphrey’s Christmas by Sally Hunter: It’s Christmas, David by David Shannon; A Very Quacky Christmas by Frances Watts; God Gave Us Christmas by Lisa Bergren; The Wheels on the Bus at Christmas by Sarah Kieley; Hurry Santa by Julie Sykes; Room For a Little One by Martin Waddell; Christmas Won’t Wait by Eve Tharlet; Albert’s Christmas by Leslie Tryon; Christmas for the Snowmen by Wolfram Hanel; The Wild Christmas Reindeer by Jan Brett; and everyone’s favorite The Night Before Christmas by Clement Moore.
New books for holiday reading for Mom and Dad:
• The Noel Letters by R. Evans - a novel of love, belonging, and family, following a trail of letters that leads to a Christmas revelation about the miracle of hope and forgiveness.
• Jingle All the Way by D. Macomber - love can transform even the best-laid plans in this heartfelt Christmas novel. Also in large print.
• A Christmas Haven by C. Woodsmall - for fans of holiday romances and Amish life comes a Christmas story of surprising expectations and discovering miracles. Large print.
• Christmas Cupcake Murder by J. Fluke - featuring a dozen cookie and dessert recipes from The Cookie Jar, Hannah Swenson’s famous bakery, this new Christmas mystery is just the holiday treat we need this season.
• A Dog’s Perfect Christmas by W.B. Cameron - a poignant story of what can happen when family members open their hearts to new possibilities.
• Holding Out for Christmas by J. Dailey - a teacher with dreams of Nashville stardom makes a difficult choice when she reunites with an attractive rancher during a western-themed Christmas ball.
The Osage Public Library is open at the drive-up window 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net.
Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like us on facebook under Osage Library.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!