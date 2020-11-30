Library lines: Turn holidays into season of stories

Amid all of the holiday hubbub, it’s easy to forget a central element of Christmas: the retelling of cherished stories handed down from generation to generation.

Using Christmas stories as starting points, why not turn the holidays back into a season of stories? The nights are long and cold, the kids are home and reading together can be a great way to get back that feeling of family closeness and holiday magic.

Since the holidays are a time for making memories with your children, adding reading to family traditions associates the activity with pleasure, private time and relaxation. You can reinforce this connection by giving books to your children as holiday gifts. They will develop a collection of books that have wonderful memories attached to them.

The holidays may be the perfect time to begin reading aloud together, but you can continue the tradition all year long. The joy of sharing a story can carry over into a regular bedtime story time for younger kids, while older ones can turn holiday memories and treasured gifts into a lifelong pastime.