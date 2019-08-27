The Liberty School Museum of Kanawha will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, September 2, located in a wooded park near the swimming pool in Kanawha.

The one room school building once stood in Liberty Township, between Klemme and Garner. It was moved to the current location and restored as a Hancock County sesquicentennial project for Iowa's 150th anniversary celebration in 1996.

There were $20,000 in improvements made to the structure in 2018, including the addition of a bell tower. The facility is popular with school groups for field trips and outings.

The wood-frame building, painted white, features antique wooden school desks with inkwells, blackboards with chalk dust, a cast-iron school bell, teeter-totters, a hand-cranked water pump, a portrait of George Washington, and a mud room.

Free tours will be given by museum board members, who hail from several communities in Hancock County.

For more information, contact Jim Mallen at 641-762-348.

