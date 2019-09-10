Chloe Levan, Osage, IA was awarded the $1,000 The Andersons Agronomy Scholarship through the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) during the Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions on Saturday, August 17. Chloe’s parents are Beth and Keith Levan.
The IFAA established the Winner's Circle Scholarship Program in 1990 to provide incentives for college-bound youth seeking post-secon. Over $187,000 were awarded in scholarships to 105 youth this year by IFAA.
