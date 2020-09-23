 Skip to main content
Legler will 'hit the ground running'
The citizens of Cerro Gordo County have a unique opportunity to elect AnnMarie Legler to the office of county recorder. AnnMarie has spent 13 years employed at the court house, the last 8 in the recorder’s office. She is in tune with the complexities, the nuances, and intricacies that involve the county recorder position.

With her experience she can “hit the ground running” into this vital, and paramount position for the citizens of the county. Not long ago, AnnMarie helped me obtain some documents for a new job that I was starting. She was knowledgeable, incisive, and understood why my new employer was not accepting the paper work, and especially a birth certificate that I had already given them.

After helping me get the correct documentation, AnnMarie gave me some sage advice, “it’s not enough that we tell people who we are, in today’s environment, you have to prove who you are.” That is exactly the kind of experience, and proficiency that will greatly benefit the citizens of Cerro Gordo County.

Phillip Sanchez, Mason City

