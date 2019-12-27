How will legal marijuana in Illinois affect Iowa campuses?

That change, he said, came after a judge determined RAs are state agents and thus are conducting administrative searches that are not admissible in criminal proceedings.

Although UI police would not respond to The Gazette’s questions about whether they’ve shifted their practice or provided officers new guidance, former UI officer Jackie Anderson — who conducted field training — confirmed the UIPD change.

“Our practice had been zero tolerance,” Anderson said. But she noted the change came after, “The court found that RAs were agents of the state when they searched dorms and then called UIPD.”

In that marijuana enforcement — especially on campus and in the residence halls — already is complicated and can be convoluted, Anderson said the Illinois legalization should prompt UI Housing and Dining, in conjunction with UI police and UI Student Legal Services, to up student education.

“Emphasis should be placed on Iowa’s possession laws, as well as the long-term consequences of a drug related conviction, such as on job applications and with respect to federal student financial aid,” she said.