Latest additions to Sculptures on Parade on display in Mason City

River City Sculptures on Parade unveiled four new pieces on Tuesday at the Mason City Multipurpose Center.

The sculptures are ice-skating themed as a nod to the Center's seasonal ice rink.

“Going for the Goal,” "Polished Performance," "Crack the Whip," and "Let's Go, Dad" are now permanent parts of Mason City's statue collection.

Three dedicated displays are mounted outside of the main entrance of the center, and one, which is designed to be a photo-op display is in the lobby of the building.

Those interested in purchasing or leasing a sculpture are encouraged to call River City Sculptures on Parade Committee volunteers at 641-423-5724.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

