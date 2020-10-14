Larry Wentz has vision: Letter

This year has been a hard year with many unknowns. When I met Larry Wentz and asked him what his vision was for in the Recorder’s Office, he had an itemized list with things he wanted to accomplish. It was so much more than I had heard from the other candidates. It was then that it became clear who I would vote for, Larry Wentz. He has business experience, has supervised people over the course of his 13 years in management and has a great personality for working with the public.

Larry Wentz has a vision for the future of the Recorder’s Office. He wants to continue to make it easy to utilize services provided by the Recorder’s Office, but also incorporate new technology into existing practices to make it more convenient for everybody to use the office. I am excited to see how his plans would play out to increase security on land and property in the county. This is a biggie!

He is always willing to help you- to offer his knowledge about different and new technology that I know very little about. Larry saw a need to provide free tech classes at the local library to help older community members who received I-pads or other new technology as gifts. His knowledge, along with gestures like this make him the best candidate for County Recorder. I endorse Larry Wentz for County Recorder. Please vote Larry Wentz for County Recorder on Nov. 3.

Nancy Rockman, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0