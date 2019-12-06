Lake Mills 69, Newman Catholic 12

Lake Mills 33, Nashua-Plainfield 31

Lake Mills 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31

The Lake Mills wrestling team scored three victories on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs emerged victorious in all three matches. 

In the second match, Lake Mills fell behind by a 25-15 score, before winning four of the final five matches to take a two-point win. Six Bulldogs on the night finished unbeaten, with one of them, Drake Harnish, picking up the 100th win of his career.

The Bulldogs will wrestle again on Saturday, in a tournament at Blue Earth Area High School. 

