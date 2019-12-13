The Lake Mills wrestling team had a very successful Thursday night, as the team took down three Top of Iowa conference rivals, and improved to 7-1 on the season, and 6-0 in conference play.
Lake Mills beat St. Ansgar in the night's first match, losing only one bout en route to a 75-6 win. The Bulldogs collected seven pins. In their second match, the Bulldogs downed North Union, 76-6. In the third and final match of the night, Lake Mills won 10 of 14 matches against Central Springs, to take the contest, 52-22.
Lucas Humphrey, Kinser Hanson, Tyler Helgeson, Dalton Thorson, Brett Peterson, Casey Hanson, Ashten Love, Elijah Wagner, and Drake Harnish all went 3-0 on the night for the Bulldogs.
Lake Mills will wrestle on Saturday at Emmetsburg High School.
