Lake Mills 3, North Union 0
The Lake Mills volleyball team swept North Union 3-0 on Tuesday night to improve to 18-4 overall and 6-0 in the Top of Iowa West.
The Bulldogs took the first set 25-8, then won the second set 25-13, followed by a 25-17 win in the third set that clinched the match.
Senior Megan Groe led the Bulldogs with 9 kills on the night, and also contributed 4 service aces while hitting 14-of-16 serves.
Senior Jessica Gasteiger led the team with 23 assists, and hit 15-of-17 serves with 5 service aces.
The Bulldogs play Saturday at the Nevada tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.