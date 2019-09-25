Lake Mills 3, North Union 0

The Lake Mills volleyball team swept North Union 3-0 on Tuesday night to improve to 18-4 overall and 6-0 in the Top of Iowa West.

The Bulldogs took the first set 25-8, then won the second set 25-13, followed by a 25-17 win in the third set that clinched the match.

Senior Megan Groe led the Bulldogs with 9 kills on the night, and also contributed 4 service aces while hitting 14-of-16 serves.

Senior Jessica Gasteiger led the team with 23 assists, and hit 15-of-17 serves with 5 service aces. 

The Bulldogs play Saturday at the Nevada tournament.

