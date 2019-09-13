Lake Mills 3, Eagle Grove 0
The Lake Mills volleyball team crushed Eagle Grove on Thursday night, sweeping the Eagles in straight sets by scores of 25-7, 25-7, and 25-9.
Junior Kylie Greenfield had a team-high 10 kills on the night, while senior Jessa Gasteiger led the squad with 25 assists. Gasteiger also contibuted 10 aces to the Bulldogs' effort.
The Bullldogs will play again on Saturday, as part of a tournament at Central Springs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.