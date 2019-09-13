Lake Mills 3, Eagle Grove 0

The Lake Mills volleyball team crushed Eagle Grove on Thursday night, sweeping the Eagles in straight sets by scores of 25-7, 25-7, and 25-9. 

Junior Kylie Greenfield had a team-high 10 kills on the night, while senior Jessa Gasteiger led the squad with 25 assists. Gasteiger also contibuted 10 aces to the Bulldogs' effort. 

The Bullldogs will play again on Saturday, as part of a tournament at Central Springs. 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments