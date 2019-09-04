Lake Mills 3, Belmond-Klemme 0
The Lake Mills volleyball team made quick work of Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season. Lake Mills won the sets by scores of 25-8, 25-16, and 25-21.
Megan Groe had a team-high eight kills, and also contributed three blocks and eight digs. Server Jessa Gasteiger had an impressive 26 assists in the game.
Lake Mills will play again on Thursday, at Bishop Garrigan.
Belmond-Klemme fell to 2-6 with the loss. The Broncos next game will be on Saturday at South Central Calhoun.
