Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team swept aside West Hancock 3-0 on Thursday, as the Bulldogs beat the Eagles by scores of 25-11, 25-19, and 25-13.
Senior Megan Groe led the team with nine kills, while Kylie Greenfield was behind, with eight. Senior Jessa Gasteiger had 23 assists, while also contributing nine aces.
Lake Mills next match is Tuesday, against Belmond-Klemme. West Hancock will play on Tuesday, against Eagle Grove.
