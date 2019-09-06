Lake Mills 3, Bishop Garrigan 1
The Lake Mills volleyball kept its record perfect with a 3-1, behind a dominant performance from junior Kylie Greenfield.
Lake Mills dropped the first set to the Golden Bears 25-22, before winning the final three frames 25-12, 27-25, and 25-14.
Greenfield finished with an impressive 22 kills on 45 attack attempts, along with 10 digs. Junior McKenna Hanson led the team with 19 digs. Setter Jessa Gasteiger had a team-high seven aces.
Lake Mills will play again on Saturday at a tournament at Algona High School.
The Golden Bears fell to 3-4, and will play on Tuesday, at Eagle Grove.
