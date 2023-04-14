A rarely seen miniature golf course that is open to the public has Lake Mills on the verge of becoming a summer destination spot for putt-putt family fun.

The new 18-hole, fenced-in mini-golf course is free to use by members of the public, with monetary donations accepted.

Lake Mills Recreation Director Amy Vrieze said city officials started considering the unique recreation offering more than two years ago.

“The city council tasked us with finding something family friendly that would help draw people into Lake Mills,” Vrieze said. “This was something we though would be different and unique for our city. It’s family-friendly and it doesn’t matter how old or young you are. Everyone can play.”

In fact, the course is so inclusive that 10 holes are wheel chair accessible with convenient inlets and outlets. Vrieze said that the engineering specification had sought that nine holes be accessible before the project contractor, Harris Miniature Golf Course Inc., was able to incorporate an extra hole. She said the accessibility was not a large added cost to the project that came in slightly over its initial budget at approximately $350,000. City Clerk Diane Price said inflation is the reason for the project cost increase.

“They really listened to what was important to us, making it unique to our town with one hole shaped like an ‘L’ and another one like an ‘M,’” said Price of the contractor that works almost exclusively on mini-golf courses.

Price and Vrieze also noted a paw print-shaped putting green as well as a concrete log that looks real. A cold opening for the completed course was held last October, just across the parking lot from the Lake Mills Aquatic Center at 700 South Lincoln Street. However, only since an April 6 opening have members of the public had an opportunity to enjoy playing mini-golf in warm weather.

“There were people waiting in line to golf on Easter,” Vrieze said. “There were probably 50 people golfing at one time and others waiting in line. There were people out there all weekend. I received Facebook messages about it from friends in other towns. I know people from Garner, Albert Lea, and Forest City have played. It was probably a pretty diverse group of out-of-towners here over Easter.”

Vrieze said a grand-opening ceremony is planned, but a date is not yet established. There is still an addition of a flag pole to the center of the course to be completed, which will require concrete work. Vrieze said the course will need to close for a day for the work, which will be announced.

“We wanted to get it open, so people could use it for Easter weekend and enjoy it,” Vrieze said. “Everyone knows about it and word is spreading fast. When people come to town, they usually spend money and we really wanted to help give back to our great businesses. They can come here for free and have fun ... then patronize our businesses uptown.”

WATCH NOW: Binge every episode of online-exclusive series: Lisa Shows You Nature WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 1: "Teen geese" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 2: "Mini donkey" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 3: "Bright Lights, Frog City" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 4: "Irritating a silk...worm?" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 5: "Marvin the Giant Moth" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 6: "A quick chat with a deer" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 7: "Plant doctor" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 8: "Sledding Hill Blues" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 9: "Absentee amphibians and Steve" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 10: "The Great Goatsby" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 11: "Gross, dude" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 12: "Russell the Mussel goes home" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature; Episode 13: 'Don't Worry, Bee Happy - Get it? Bee?' WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature; Episode 14: 'Trail Blazers (kind of)' WATCH NOW: Lisa's adventures at Lime Creek Nature Center WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 15: "It's a mule, mule summer" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 16: "Pop, flock & drop it" WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature; Episode 17: 'Adults of the Corn' WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Christmas