Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7
The Lake Mills football team fell by a 26-7 score on Friday night, as the Bulldogs' offense could only manage a single touchdown against the Falcons.
The loss was Lake Mills' third of the season. The Bulldogs are now 4-3 on the season, and will play next Friday at Osage.
