Lake Mills 31, North Union 8

The Lake Mills football team beats North Union by a 31-8 score on Friday.

Junior running back Carson Eason scored two touchdowns in the game, as he ran the ball seven times for 81 yards. Junior Casey Hanson paced the team in yards, rushing for 91 yards on 13 carries. 

With the win, Lake Mills improved to 3-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will play next Friday at Sumner-Fredricksburg. 

