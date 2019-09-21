Lake Mills 31, North Union 8
The Lake Mills football team beats North Union by a 31-8 score on Friday.
Junior running back Carson Eason scored two touchdowns in the game, as he ran the ball seven times for 81 yards. Junior Casey Hanson paced the team in yards, rushing for 91 yards on 13 carries.
With the win, Lake Mills improved to 3-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will play next Friday at Sumner-Fredricksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.