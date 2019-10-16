Lake Mills 2, North Butler 0
Lake Mills 2, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Lake Mills 2, Hampton-Dumont 0
The Lake Mills volleyball team dominated the competition on Tuesday in three matches at Nashua-Plainfield High School, as the Bulldogs swept the Bearcats, Huskies, and Bulldogs in three easy matches.
Junior Kylie Greenfield finished with 29 kills on the day, as the Bulldogs crept closer to their goal of 30 wins on the season. The Bulldogs will play on Saturday, at Algona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.