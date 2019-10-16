Lake Mills 2, North Butler 0

Lake Mills 2, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Lake Mills 2, Hampton-Dumont 0

The Lake Mills volleyball team dominated the competition on Tuesday in three matches at Nashua-Plainfield High School, as the Bulldogs swept the Bearcats, Huskies, and Bulldogs in three easy matches. 

Junior Kylie Greenfield finished with 29 kills on the day, as the Bulldogs crept closer to their goal of 30 wins on the season. The Bulldogs will play on Saturday, at Algona. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments