Lake Mills 59, West Fork 32

The Lake Mills football team improved to 2-0 with a 27 point victory over West Fork on Friday night. The Bulldogs will play again this Friday, at Bishop Garrigan. 

The loss drops West Fork to 0-2. The Warhawks will travel to Central Springs next week. 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments