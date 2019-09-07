Lake Mills 59, West Fork 32
The Lake Mills football team improved to 2-0 with a 27 point victory over West Fork on Friday night. The Bulldogs will play again this Friday, at Bishop Garrigan.
The loss drops West Fork to 0-2. The Warhawks will travel to Central Springs next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.