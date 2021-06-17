 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laid-back lake outing: North Iowa vets treated to luncheon cruise
0 comments

Laid-back lake outing: North Iowa vets treated to luncheon cruise

Vets cruise 2

Attendees visit with one another on the main deck of the Lady of the Lake during the annual vets cruise on Clear Lake on Wednesday.

 Lisa Grouette

Sunshine, blue skies, cold drinks, calm waters. Several dozen area veterans spent part of their lunch hour soaking in a free lunchtime cruise hosted by Lady of the Lake Wednesday.

Vets cruise 1

Attendees of the annual Lady of the Lake veterans cruise chat with each other on the upper deck of the boat while out on Clear Lake on Wednesday.

The cruise, founded by Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Commander Mike Nelson, is technically marking its 10th anniversary cruise, but COVID got in the way last year, so Wednesday's jaunt was the ninth event of its kind.

Scott Monson, owner and operator of the two-tiered paddlewheel passenger boat, said his late grandfather, a World War II veteran, remains his inspiration for hosting the ride.

Vets cruise 3

Lady of the Lake, Pritchard Auto, Brakke Implement, and Merfeld Trucking sponsored the annual vets cruise on Clear Lake on Wednesday.

"We wanted to make it a free event, so I decided to look for a title sponsor."

With that, Pritchard Auto, Brakke Implement and Merfeld Trucking have all partnered with Monson in the event. 

"It's just about giving back," Monson said. "When some of these guys start talking, it's just amazing the stories they have to tell. I like to think it's helpful for them."

Vets cruise 4

North Iowa veterans were treated to a free lunchtime cruise hosted by Lady of the Lake on Wednesday.

Returning cruisers Jean Perkins and Bill Cloud, and Teri and Charlie Zirbel echoed that sentiment. "It's really nice talking with everybody," Perkins said. "We just met them today, and we're getting to share stories with each other." she said, referring to the Zirbels, with whom they were sitting.

Valerie, a Navy vet who served in Iraq, attributes some of the camaraderie between folks on the cruise to military life, in general.

Vets cruise 5

Attendees of the annual vets cruise sit on the top deck of the Lady of the Lake while out on Clear Lake on Wednesday.

"The reason these guys know to be so chatty is because every time you'd be deployed to a new post, you didn't know anyone, so you had to make friends fast," Valerie said. "A lot of these people have good stories to tell."

Just $1 for 6 months of your community's news

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News