Laid-back lake outing: North Iowa vets treated to luncheon cruise

Sunshine, blue skies, cold drinks, calm waters. Several dozen area veterans spent part of their lunch hour soaking in a free lunchtime cruise hosted by Lady of the Lake Wednesday.

The cruise, founded by Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Commander Mike Nelson, is technically marking its 10th anniversary cruise, but COVID got in the way last year, so Wednesday's jaunt was the ninth event of its kind.

Scott Monson, owner and operator of the two-tiered paddlewheel passenger boat, said his late grandfather, a World War II veteran, remains his inspiration for hosting the ride.

"We wanted to make it a free event, so I decided to look for a title sponsor."

With that, Pritchard Auto, Brakke Implement and Merfeld Trucking have all partnered with Monson in the event.

"It's just about giving back," Monson said. "When some of these guys start talking, it's just amazing the stories they have to tell. I like to think it's helpful for them."

Returning cruisers Jean Perkins and Bill Cloud, and Teri and Charlie Zirbel echoed that sentiment. "It's really nice talking with everybody," Perkins said. "We just met them today, and we're getting to share stories with each other." she said, referring to the Zirbels, with whom they were sitting.