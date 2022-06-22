Ladies Comedy Night at Mason City Brewing Friday June 24

A different showcase than the typical standup comedy monthly show. This month (moved to the last Friday of the month) Day Peace will bring back his ‘Ladies Night’ show featuring all female performers, many of them local. The show will include music, poetry, amateur comedy. Language and content are for a mature audience. The show as always is free. Great beer and wine, non-alcoholic options and cocktails are available.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com